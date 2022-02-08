EUR/USD - 1.1441

Although euro's retreat from from last Fri's 11-week peak at 1.1483 to 1.1412 in post-NFP New York signals upmove from Jan's fresh 20-month trough at 1.1122 has made a temporary top there, yesterday's choppy sideways swings would yield further consolidation and as long as 1.1468 (Mon high) holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1412 would bring stronger retracement towards 1.1368 later.



On the upside, a firm break above 1.1468 signals pullback over and risks re-test of 1.1483, then one more rise to 1.1510/14 before prospect of a much-needed correction.

Data to be released on Tuesday:

Japan household spending, current account, trade balance, Eco watchers outlook, Australia business conditions, business confidence.

France imports, exports, current account, trade balance, Italy retail sales.

Canada imports, exports, trade balance, U.S. trade balance and redbook retail sales.