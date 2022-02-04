EUR/USD - 1.1450
Euro's impressive rally on Thursday from 1.1268 to as high as 1.1451 after hawkish comments by ECB's Lagarde in post-ECB presser suggests recent upmove from Jan's 20-month bottom at 1.1122 remains in force and would head to 1.1482, overbought condition should cap price below 1.1514.
On the downside, only below 1.1368 confirms 1st leg of correction is over and may risk stronger retracement to 1.1330 but 1.1268 should remain intact.
Data to be released on Friday :
New Zealand building permits, China Market Holiday.
Germany industrial orders, France non-farm payrolls, U.K. Market construction PMI, EU retail sales.
U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI.
