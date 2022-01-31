Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 31 Jan 2022 03:00GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1146
Despite euro's short-covering rebound from Friday's 20-month bottom at 1.1122 (Europe) to 1.1173 in New York, as long as 1.1187 (2021 low, now res) holds, downside bias remains for recent downtrend to head towards 1.1036 later this week.
On the upside, only daily close above 1.1187 signals temporary bottom is made, risks stronger gain to 1.1220/30.
Data to be released today
Japan industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, China Market Holiday.
Italy GDP, EU GDP, Germany CPI.
Canada producer prices, U.S. Chicago PMI and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding slightly at the start of the week. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold bears eye $1,753 despite softer USD
Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over the pace of Fed’s March rate hike after Friday’s US Employment Cost Index.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is currently consolidating. Going forward, investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
A busy week lies ahead. The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.