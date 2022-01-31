Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 31 Jan 2022 03:00GMT.

Despite euro's short-covering rebound from Friday's 20-month bottom at 1.1122 (Europe) to 1.1173 in New York, as long as 1.1187 (2021 low, now res) holds, downside bias remains for recent downtrend to head towards 1.1036 later this week.

On the upside, only daily close above 1.1187 signals temporary bottom is made, risks stronger gain to 1.1220/30.

Data to be released today

Japan industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, China Market Holiday.

Italy GDP, EU GDP, Germany CPI.

Canada producer prices, U.S. Chicago PMI and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.