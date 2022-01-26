Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 26 Jan 2022 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1304

Although euro's break of previous Jan's 1.1273 low to 1.1264 Tue suggests correction from 2021 bottom at 1.1187 (Nov) has ended at 1.1482 in mid-Jan, subsequent short-covering rebound in tandem with U.S. stocks would bring consolidation before another fall, loss of downward momentum should keep price above 1.1223.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1368 aborts recent bearish outlook and risks stronger gain to 1.1395/00.

Data to be released on Wednesday

New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia Market Holiday, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.

France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Fed interest rate decision and Canada BOC interest rate decision.