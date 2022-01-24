EUR/USD - 1.1339
Although euro's rebound after extending recent decline from Jan's 1.1482 top to an 8-day bottom at 1.1302 in Asia suggests temporary low is made, as 1.1359 (NY) had capped recovery in New York, consolidation with downside bias remains and below 1.1302 would extend said fall towards 1.1302, then later 1.1273.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1386 risks stronger retracement of said fall towards 1.1405.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, pls refer to our EI page for details.
Pay attention to german n EU's Markit mfg n services PMIs, if actual readings come in weaker than forecast, then euro would come under renewed selling pressure.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered above 1.1300 as pre-Fed fears propel yields, Eurozone/US PMIs eyed
EUR/USD reverses Friday’s corrective pullback from two-week low. Russia-Ukraine fears, Omicron updates add to the watcher’s list, weigh on prices. Preliminary readings of January PMI, inflation data can act as buffers ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3550 on UK’s political, Brexit risks ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD fades early Asian session bounce off two-week low. British covid cases ease but death toll rise, Welsh ports see 30% reduction in traffic due to Brexit. UK/US preliminary PMIs for January will direct intraday moves, Fed is the key.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC Premium
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
MATIC price could retest $1 as Polygon breaches a year old support
MATIC price has sliced through a crucial support area, flipping it into a resistance barrier. As Polygon trades around a familiar foothold, there is a chance market makers might drag the altcoin lower in hopes of collecting liquidity.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead. So far bank earnings have been more miss than hit. US - Russia tensions may increase as negotiations reach a stalemate.