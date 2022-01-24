EUR/USD - 1.1339 Although euro's rebound after extending recent decline from Jan's 1.1482 top to an 8-day bottom at 1.1302 in Asia suggests temporary low is made, as 1.1359 (NY) had capped recovery in New York, consolidation with downside bias remains and below 1.1302 would extend said fall towards 1.1302, then later 1.1273. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1386 risks stronger retracement of said fall towards 1.1405. Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, pls refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to german n EU's Markit mfg n services PMIs, if actual readings come in weaker than forecast, then euro would come under renewed selling pressure.

