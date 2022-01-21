EUR/USD - 1.1303
Euro's intra-day fall on Thur from 1.1368 (Europe) and then break of 1.1315 (Tue) to 1.1304 in late New York on safe-haven usd buying due to renewed weakness in U.S. stocks suggests early upmove from Nov's 2021 16-month trough at 1.1187 has ended at last Fri's fresh 7-week 1.1482 top and below 1.1299 would head towards daily pivotal sup at 1.1273.
On the upside, only above 1.1368 may risk stronger retracement of aforesaid fall to 1.1381/86 next week.
On the data front, the only ecomomic data due out is EU's consumer confidence ar 15:00GMT. We also have ECB President Lagarde participates in virtual session at World Economic Forum in Davos at 12:30GMT.
