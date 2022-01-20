EUR/USD - 1.1347
Euro's early decline from Fri's 7-week peak at 1.1482 to as low as 1.1315 on Tue strongly suggests correction from 2021 16-month bottom at 1.1187 (Nov) has ended there and yesterday's recovery to 1.1356 (NY) would bring consolidation before down, loss of momentum would keep price above daily pivotal sup at 1.1273.
Only a daily close above 1.1386 dampens bearish outlook and may risk stronger gain to 1.1410/20 later.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer sentiment, consumer inflation expectation, employment change, unemployment rate, Japan exports, imports, trade balance.
U.K. RICS housing price balance, Germany producer prices, France business climate, EU HICP.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and existing home sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, approaches 0.1300
The shared currency is among the weakest dollar’s rivals. EUR/USD trades around 1.1320 and is near its weekly low. Elsewhere, the greenback weakened after soft US employment-related figures and as stocks rallied.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold bulls looking for a re-test of November high at 1,877.15
Gold resumed its advance after a short-lived consolidative stage, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,847.92 a troy ounce. The dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US released mixed economic figures.
Facebook and Instagram join the NFT mania
NFTs exploded in popularity in 2021, driving Meta to offer users the feature to create, display and sell digital collectibles and art on its social media platforms. Meta is developing the feature to enable the multi-billion userbase to delve into NFTs.
Are equities the markets' canary? Premium
Equities have had a difficult New Year. Interest rates are rising, growth is looking dicey and covid's grip on the global economy and market psychology is unflinching. Join our analysts for an examination of this most unsettled moment in the global economy.