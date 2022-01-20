EUR/USD - 1.1347 Euro's early decline from Fri's 7-week peak at 1.1482 to as low as 1.1315 on Tue strongly suggests correction from 2021 16-month bottom at 1.1187 (Nov) has ended there and yesterday's recovery to 1.1356 (NY) would bring consolidation before down, loss of momentum would keep price above daily pivotal sup at 1.1273. Only a daily close above 1.1386 dampens bearish outlook and may risk stronger gain to 1.1410/20 later. Data to be released on Thursday: New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer sentiment, consumer inflation expectation, employment change, unemployment rate, Japan exports, imports, trade balance. U.K. RICS housing price balance, Germany producer prices, France business climate, EU HICP. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and existing home sales.

