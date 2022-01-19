EUR/USD - 1.1325

Euro's intra-day selloff yesterday from 1.1421 (Asia) and then break of 1.1386 sup to as low as 1.1315 in New York due to broad-based usd's strength on surge in U.S. yields and global stock weakness suggests correction from 2021 Nov's 1.1187 trough has ended at 1.1482 (Fri) and weakness towards 1.1223 may be seen later this week.



Only a daily above 1.1386 dampens present bearish view and may risk stronger recovery to 1.1421 before prospect of another fall.



Data to be released on Wednesday:

New Zealand retail sales.

U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, Germany CPI, EU current account, construction output.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, housing starts, redbook and Canada wholesale trade.