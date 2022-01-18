Despite euro's resumption of recent upmove from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 to a fresh 7-week 1.1482 top (Asia) on Fri, subsequent fall to 1.1399 and yesterday's break there to 1.1393 on continued usd's strength in thin North America trading signals temporary high is possibly in place and daily close below 1.1386 would add credence to this view, yield stronger retracement towards 1.1360, 1.1334. On the upside, above 1.1448/52 is needed to suggest pullback over and may bring re-test of 1.1482. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to German ZEW economic sentiment n EU's ZEW survey expectation. EcoFin ministers will meet in Brussels n ECB's Vice President de Guindos will participate in the meeting.

