EUR/USD - 1.1442
Despite euro's daily wild swings from Dec's 6-week high at 1.1386, yesterday's rally above there to as high as 1.1452 in New York Wednesday on broad-based usd's weakness despite strong but in-line U.S. inflation data confirms upmove from Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 has finally resumed and above 1.1463 would yield stronger gain to 1.1515/25 after consolidation.
On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1386 signals a temporary top is in place and weakness towards 1.1355 is seen later.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand building permits, Australia consumer inflation.
U.K. RICS housing price balance, Italy industrial output, trade balance.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and PPI.
EUR/USD retreats from monthly top near 1.1450 but bulls stay hopeful
EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in five weeks around one-month high. Clear break of descending trend line from May, bullish MACD signals favor buyers. 100-DMA lures bulls ahead of the three-month-old horizontal hurdle.
GBP/USD pierces the 1.3700 figure for the first time since October 2021
The British pound extends its rally in the week, advancing for the fourth day in a row as the Asian Pacific session kicks in. Neutral-bullish biased though GBP bull’s need to reclaim the 200-DMA so that they could aim towards 1.3900.
Gold traders eye a correction before $1,850
Gold (XAU/USD) is flat in Asia as the markets consolidate the weakness in the greenback from overnight. The bears moved in despite prospects of a March hike taking the DXY index to a lower level of daily support .
Uniswap faces clusters of near-term resistance as UNI bulls target $25
Uniswap price has performed marginally well since January 9, moving up more than 11% in the past three days. UNI was a clear leader and outperformer at the time as the rest of the market tanked.
US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms Premium
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March.