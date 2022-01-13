EUR/USD - 1.1442 Despite euro's daily wild swings from Dec's 6-week high at 1.1386, yesterday's rally above there to as high as 1.1452 in New York Wednesday on broad-based usd's weakness despite strong but in-line U.S. inflation data confirms upmove from Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 has finally resumed and above 1.1463 would yield stronger gain to 1.1515/25 after consolidation. On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1386 signals a temporary top is in place and weakness towards 1.1355 is seen later. Data to be released on Thursday: New Zealand building permits, Australia consumer inflation. U.K. RICS housing price balance, Italy industrial output, trade balance. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and PPI.

