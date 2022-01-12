EUR/USD - 1.1369 Although euro's break of last Fri's top at 1.1364 to 1.1374 in New York Tuesday on broad-based usd's weakness after Fed Powell's less hawkish comments suggests re-test of Nov's 1.1386 peak is seen, above needed to extend rise from Nov's 16-month 1.1187 bottom towards 1.1434 later. On the downside, a daily close below 1.1314 would prolong choppy sideways swings and yield weakness to 1.1273/78. Data to be released on Wednesday: Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, China PPI, CPI. Germany wholesale trades, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal budget.

