EUR/USD - 1.1369
Although euro's break of last Fri's top at 1.1364 to 1.1374 in New York Tuesday on broad-based usd's weakness after Fed Powell's less hawkish comments suggests re-test of Nov's 1.1386 peak is seen, above needed to extend rise from Nov's 16-month 1.1187 bottom towards 1.1434 later.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.1314 would prolong choppy sideways swings and yield weakness to 1.1273/78.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, China PPI, CPI.
Germany wholesale trades, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal budget.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1385 resistance on the key day
EUR/USD grinds higher following the strong rebound from 21-DMA that crossed 50-DMA hurdle. Even so, the major currency pair remains on the buyer’s radar as they brace for the key US inflation data. Sellers need to conquer monthly support line to retake controls.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week high on the way to 1.3700
GBP/USD seesaws near November highs after crossing the key resistance line to refresh multi-day peak the previous day. That said, the cable pair makes rounds to 1.3630-35 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Gold bears move in, $1,810 eyed before $1,850
Gold prices retreat from two-month-old descending resistance line. XAU/USD is stalling on the bid as the dollar firms in Asia. The greenback was put under renewed pressure overnight and forced into a key area of support on the 4-hour time frame.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price may be at the beginning of a move that could see it lead the broader cryptocurrency market on a fantastic rally over the next six months. Having spent most of the last quarter of 2021 in a downtrend, Cardano is poised for some monumental gains.
Is the “don’t fight the Fed” approach still good for traders?
Stock indexes are off to a wild start in early-2022 with uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s next move keeping bulls mostly on the sidelines. I hate to say it, but the battle cry "don't fight the Fed" is on everyone’s mind.