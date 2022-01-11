EUR/USD - 1.1332
Although euro's selloff from 1.1364 (Friday) to as low as 1.1286 in New York yesterday on cross-selling in euro suggests further choppy trading below Dec's 6-week peak at 1.1386 would continue, subsequent strong rebound signals price may continue to gyrate inside 1.1386-1.1273 broad range before prospect of a downside break, below 1.1273 yields weakness towards 1.1235.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1386 resistance s risk stronger correction to 1.1420/30 later this week.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Australia retail sales, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.
U.K. BRC retail sales, NIESR GDP estimate, Italy retail sales.
U.S. mortgage application and redbook.
