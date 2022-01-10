EUR/USD - 1.1352
Euro's rally to 1.1364 in post-NFP New York Friday and break of previous 1.1346 resistance on broad-based usd's weakness suggests pullback from Dec's 6-week peak at 1.1386 has ended but above 1.1386 is needed to extend corrective rise from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 towards 1.1434.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.1322 would prolong choppy sideways swings and weakness towards 1.1285, then 1.1273 would be seen later.
Data to be released today:
Australia building permits, Japan Market Holiday.
Italy industrial sales, unemployment rate, EU Sentix index, unemployment rate.
U.S. wholesale inventories, wholesale sales on Monday.
