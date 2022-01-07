Euro's early decline from last Fri's 6-week peak at 1.1386 to 1.1273 (Tue) suggests correction from Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 has possibly ended there, below 1.1273 would add credence to this view and head towards 1.1223. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1346 shifts risk to upside for a possible re-test of 1.1386 next week. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details, pay attention to EU's retail sales , eco. n consumer sentiment indices at 10:00GMT.

