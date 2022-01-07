EUR/USD - 1.1293
Euro's early decline from last Fri's 6-week peak at 1.1386 to 1.1273 (Tue) suggests correction from Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 has possibly ended there, below 1.1273 would add credence to this view and head towards 1.1223.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1346 shifts risk to upside for a possible re-test of 1.1386 next week.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details, pay attention to EU's retail sales, eco. n consumer sentiment indices at 10:00GMT.
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.