EUR/USD - 1.1284 Euro's selloff from Fri's 6-week high of 1.1386 to 1.1280 (Mon), then yesterday's weakness to 1.1273 suggests correction from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 has ended and despite bouncing to 1.1322 in New York on broad-based weakness in usd, subsequent retreat signals bearishness is retained but 1.1223 may contained downside. Only a daily close above 1.1322 dampens present bearish view on euro and may risk gain to 1.1350/60, break, 1.1386. Data to be released on Wednesday: Japan consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Markit Services PMI, Italy Markit Services PMI, CPI, Germany Markit Services PMI, EU Markit Services PMI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, Markit Services PMI, Canada building permits and new housing price index.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.