Despite euro's rally to a 6-week high of 1.1386 last Fri, yesterday's selloff to 1.1280 in New York on broad-based USD's strength due to rally in U.S. yields suggests upmove from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 has made a top there and below last week's 1.1274 bottom (Wed) would yield stronger retracement towards 1.1235.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1336 dampens present bearish view on euro and may risk gain to 1.1366, break, 1.1386.

Data to be released on Tuesday

New Zealand Market Holiday, GDT price index, Australia AIG services, manufacturing PMI.

U.K. BRC shop price index, Markit manufacturing PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Germany retail sales, unemployment change, unemployment rate, Swiss CPI, France CPI.

Canada producer prices, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.S. redbook, ISM manufacturing PMI and JOLTS job openings.