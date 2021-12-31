EUR/USD - 1.1325 Euro's intra-day choppy sideways swings on Thur and subsequent weakness to 1.1299 in New York after hitting a 4-week high of 1.1368 ( Wed) signals further volatile swings below daily 1.1382 res would continue, below 1.1290/99 would head back to 1.1274 but reckon 1.1235 should hold. On the upside, only above 1.1368 would yield re-test of 1.1382, break extends upmove from 1.1187 (Nov) towards 1.1434 later next week. Data to be released on Friday : New Zealand Market Holiday, Australia Market Holiday, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI. Germany Market Holiday, Swiss Market Holiday, Italy Market Holiday, France Market Holiday.

