Euro's intra-day choppy sideways swings on Thur and subsequent weakness to 1.1299 in New York after hitting a 4-week high of 1.1368 ( Wed) signals further volatile swings below daily 1.1382 res would continue, below 1.1290/99 would head back to 1.1274 but reckon 1.1235 should hold.
On the upside, only above 1.1368 would yield re-test of 1.1382, break extends upmove from 1.1187 (Nov) towards 1.1434 later next week.
Data to be released on Friday :
New Zealand Market Holiday, Australia Market Holiday, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI.
Germany Market Holiday, Swiss Market Holiday, Italy Market Holiday, France Market Holiday.
Week Ahead: NFP report to kick off New Year, inject life into muted FX market
Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up.