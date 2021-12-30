Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 30 Dec 2021 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1351

Euro's intra-day rally from 1.1274 (Europe) and then a brief break above last week's 1.1360 high to 1.1368 in New York due to broad-based USD's weakness suggests an upside break of the near 1-month long daily swings from 1.1382 has occurred, above there would extend upmove from Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 towards 1.1434 later.

Only a daily close below 1.1334 'prolongs' choppy consolidation and yields weakness to 1.1274, then 1.1235.

No eco. data is due out from the euro area countries. Markets in Germany, France, Italy n Switzerland will closed for holiday on Fri.