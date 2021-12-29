EUR/USD - 1.1315 Despite last week's rise from 1.1235 to 1.1343 (Friday), euro's retreat to 1.1290 in New York yesterday suggests the daily wild swings inside recent broad range of 1.1187-1.1382 would continue this week, as long as 1.1343 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1261 would yield weakness toward 1.1223 later. On the upside, only above 1.1343 risks gain towards pivotal res at 1.1360 where a break there yields re-test of 1.1382 Data to be released on Wednesday : Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA mortgage application, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories and pending home sales.

