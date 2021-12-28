EUR/USD - 1.1330 Despite euro's relatively narrow swings in holiday-thin Monday's session, as last week's rise from 1.1235 (Mon) to 1.1343 and subsequent retreat to 1.1304 suggests price remains confined inside recent 1.1187-1.1382 broad range, possibly for rest of this holiday-abbreviated week, reckon 1.1360 should cap upside and yield decline, below 1.1291 would pressure price back towards 1.1261. Only above said pivotal res at 1.1360 aborts recent bearish outlook and risks re-test of 1.1382. Data to be released on Tuesday : New Zealand Market Holiday, Australia Market Holiday, Japan unemployment rate, industrial production. U.K. Market Holiday. Canada Market Holiday, U.S. redbook, monthly home price and Richmond Fed manufacturing.

