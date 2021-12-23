EUR/USD - 1.3331
Euro's erratic rise from this week's low at 1.2235 (Mon) to 1.1342 yesterday suggests recent daily wild swings are likely to continue possibly until end of next week as price continues to gyrate inside 1.1187-1.1382 broad range.
As long as last week's high at 1.1360 holds, prospect of another retreat remains, below 1.1300 would add credence to this view and head back towards 1.1261. A daily close above 1.1360 would risk re-test of 1.1382.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Japan coincident index, leading indicator.
Germany import prices, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence.
U.S. building permits, personal income, personal spending, core PCE price index, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Canada GDP and average weekly earnings.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1350 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is heading towards 1.1350, as the US dollar licks its wounds amid a better market mood. Hopes that Omicron is less severe lifted the risk sentiment, as brighter US consumer confidence and home sales aided the optimism. US PCE inflation, Durable goods awaited.
GBP/USD eases from weekly top on mixed Brexit, Omicron news ahead of US data
GBP/USD is trading flat at around 1.3350, consolidating recent gains around the weekly top. Cable portrays the market’s indecision amid mixed concerns over Brexit and Omicron. US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation to decorate calendar, risk catalysts are critical.
Gold copies inactive yields above $1,800, US data eyed
Gold price grinds higher around weekly top of $1,808 during the sluggish Asian session. The yellow metal aptly portrays the market’s mood ahead of the key US PCE inflation and Durable Goods Orders amid pre-Christmas tepid conditions.
Dogecoin price remains conflicted as DOGE tries to establish directional bias
Dogecoin price is stuck between $0.182 and $0.160 barriers, as it decides which hurdle to breach. A 12% correction seems plausible after rejection at the $0.182 resistance level before any significant upside pressure is noticeable. A lower low below $0.151 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Omicron appears to be milder, risk-on
The Santa Claus may be upon us after all. Markets thrive on the optimism that the wave of Omicron appears to be milder. The reports came out over a series of days and the upbeat sentiment was rehashed on Wednesday of news of preliminary studies published in the UK and South Africa.