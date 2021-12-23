EUR/USD - 1.3331

Euro's erratic rise from this week's low at 1.2235 (Mon) to 1.1342 yesterday suggests recent daily wild swings are likely to continue possibly until end of next week as price continues to gyrate inside 1.1187-1.1382 broad range.



As long as last week's high at 1.1360 holds, prospect of another retreat remains, below 1.1300 would add credence to this view and head back towards 1.1261. A daily close above 1.1360 would risk re-test of 1.1382.

Data to be released on Thursday:

Japan coincident index, leading indicator.

Germany import prices, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence.

U.S. building permits, personal income, personal spending, core PCE price index, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Canada GDP and average weekly earnings.