EUR/USD - 1.1286 Despite euro's decline from last week's high at 1.1360 (Thur) to 1.1235 on Monday, subsequent rebound to 1.1303 and yesterday's retreat from 1.1302 to 1.1261 suggests daily choppy swings inside recent 1.1223-1.1360 range would continue with downside bias but below lower level is needed to head towards Nov's 1.1187 bottoms 'later' this week. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1303 risks a stronger gain to 1.1325 but reckon 1.1345/50 should cap upside.

