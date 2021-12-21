EUR/USD - 1.1278
Despite euro's decline from last week's high at 1.1360 (Thur) to 1.1236 Friday, then to 1.1235 (New Zealand) yesterday, subsequent rebound to 1.1303 in New York suggests daily choppy swings inside recent 1.1223-1.1360 range would continue, as long as 1.1360 holds, downside bias remains but below lower level is needed to head towards Nov's 1.1187 low later this week.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1325 may risk stronger gain to 1.1345/50 but 1.1360 should cap upside.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, GDT price index.
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, Italy industrial sales, producer prices.
U.S. current account, Canada new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. redbook and EU consumer confidence.
