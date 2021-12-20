Euro's selloff from 1.1360 in post-ECB Thur to as low as 1.1236 on Fri due to safe-haven USD buying suggests choppy trading below previous 1.1382 res would continue with a downside bias, below last week's 1.1223 low (Wed) signals correction from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 has ended and yield re-test of this level later. Only a daily close abv 1.1282 'prolongs' recent choppy sideways swings and may risk stronger gain to 1.1325/35. No economic data is due out from the euro area countries today.

