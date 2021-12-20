EUR/USD - 1.1249
Euro's selloff from 1.1360 in post-ECB Thur to as low as 1.1236 on Fri due to safe-haven USD buying suggests choppy trading below previous 1.1382 res would continue with a downside bias, below last week's 1.1223 low (Wed) signals correction from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 has ended and yield re-test of this level later.
Only a daily close abv 1.1282 'prolongs' recent choppy sideways swings and may risk stronger gain to 1.1325/35.
No economic data is due out from the euro area countries today.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
