Despite euro's impressive rally in post-FOMC New York to 1.1299 on Wednesday, then yesterday's break there to 1.1360 after ECB's unchanged rate decision, subsequent retreat to 1.1299 suggests choppy trading inside recent 1.1187-1.1382 broad range would continue, below 1.1291/99 yields weakness to 1.1254/58 but 1.1223 should contain downside.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1360 may risk further gain towards 1.1382, break, 1.1434 next week.
We have data dump frm the euro area countries, pls refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to Ifo business climate at 09:00GMT.
