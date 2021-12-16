EUR/USD - 1.1283
Despite euro's spike down to a 2-1/2 week 1.1223 low in New York on Fed's hawkish tilt, subsequent rally to 1.1299 on broad-based usd's retreat due to profit taking suggests choppy trading above Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 would continue, above 1.1299 would yield further gain to 1.1325/35.
On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1250/54 signals said recovery has ended and re-test of 1.1223 is seen later.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand food price index, Australia manufacturing index, services PMI, employment change, unemployment change, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China retail sales, France business climate, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI,EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, trade balance, labour cost, ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, Italy trade balance, global trade balance, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase programme, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchase, BOE MOC vote hike, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote cut, U.S. building permits, housing starts, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada wholesale trade and ADP employment change.
