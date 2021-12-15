EUR/USD - 1.1267
Despite euro's rally to 1.1325 in Europe on Tuesday, subsequent break of 1.1261 (Mon) to 1.1254 in New York on broad-based usd's strength suggests recent daily wild swings are expected to continue inside 1.1229-1.1382 range with downside bias until FOMC's monetary policy announcement today, below 1.1229 would head back towards 1.1187 (Nov low) later.
Only a daily close above 1.1325 shifts risk to upside for gain toward 1.1354, then 1.1382 (reaction high from 1.1187).
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand current account, Australia consumer sentiment, Westpac leading index, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales, Japan tertiary industry activities, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, Markit manufacturing PMI, France CPI, Italy CPI, Canada housing starts, CPI, manufacturing sales, import prices, exports prices, retail sales, business inventories, NAHB housing market index and Fed interest rate decision.
