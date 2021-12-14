EUR/USD - 1.1281

Euro's recent daily wild swings are expected to continue until FOMC's monetary policy announcement on Wed and price would gyrate inside 1.1229-1.1354 range. As long as upper level holds, weakness towards 1.1229 is envisaged, break would head back towards Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 'later'.



Only a daily close above 1.1354 shifts risk to upside for gain toward 1.1382 (reaction high from 1.1187).



Data to be released on Tuesday:

New Zealand food price index, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization.

U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, Swiss producer/import price, EU industrial production.

U.S. PPI and redbook.