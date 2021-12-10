Euro's erratic fall from last week's 1.1382 high to 1.1229 Tue suggests correction from November's 1.1187 low has ended and despite rebound to 1.1354 (Wednesday), subsequent fall to 1.1279 yesterday on broad-based usd's strength signals consolidation with downside bias remains but daily close below 1.1229 needed to bring re-test of 1.1187 next week. On the upside, only above 1.1354 dampens bearishness and risk would shift to upside for gain towards 1.1382. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. We also have a number of ECB officials schedued to speak today, pay attention to particiaption by ECB Preident Lagarde in a panel discussion at BIS forum at 09:05GMT.

