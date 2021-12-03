EUR/USD - 1.1297
Despite euro's daily choppy sideways swings following early selloff from 1.1382 to 1.1236 on Tuesday, as long as 1.1360 (reaction high Wednesday) holds, consolidation with downside bias remains ahead of key U.S. jobs report later today, below 1.1259 would head back towards 1.1236.
Only above 1.1360 risks re-test of 1.1382 but break there needed to extend corrective rise from November's 11.1187 bottom to 1.1400/10.
On the data front, we have data dump in the euro area countries, pls refer to our EI page for details.
Pay attention to German n EU's Markit services PMIs n EU's retail sales as weaker-than-expected readings would trigger another round of euro selling. ECB President Lagarde will speak at a Reuters conference at 08:30GMT and then at 13:00GMT, ECB Chief Economist Lane is scheduled to speak at a ECB confernce at 13:00GMT
