EUR/USD - 1.1289

Although euro's retreat on Monday to 1.1259 (New York) suggests 1st leg of correction from last Wednesday's 16-month trough at 1.1187 has ended at 1.1330, subsequent rebound in New York signals consolidation with upside bias remains, above 1.1330 would bring stronger retarcement of recent downtrend, however, reckon res at 1.1374 should cap said corrective rise.

A daily close below 1.1255 indicates retracement is over, then price would head back to 1.2206, break, 1.1187 later this week.

Data to be released on Tuesday:

Japan unemployment rate, industrial production, construction orders, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Australia building permits, current account, net exports contribution, China NBS manufacturing PMI.

Swiss KOF indicator, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Italy GDP, CPI, Germany unemployment rate, EU HICP.

Canada GDP, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, Chicago PMI and consumer confidence.