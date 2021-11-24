Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 24 Nov 2021 03:00GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1244
Despite euro's marginal weakness to a fresh 16-month trough at 1.1227 in Asia Tuesday, subsequent short-covering rebound to 1.1274 in Europe suggests temporary low is made and as long as 1.1291 res holds, consolidation with downside bias remains for another fall, however, loss of downward momentum should keep price above 1.1280/85.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1291 confirms temporary bottom is in place and brings stronger retracement to 1.1340/45.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Australia construction work done, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, New Zealand interest rate decision.
Swiss investor sentiment, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, University of Michigan sentiment and new home sales.
