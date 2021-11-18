Euro's rebound from a fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1265 Wednesday suggests medium-term downtrend from 2021 peak at 1.2349 (January) has made a temporary low and initial consolidation is seen before another fall, while loss of dowanward momentum would keep price above 1.1215/20 and bring correction. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1332 risks stronger retracement to 1.1357, break, 1.1385 later. Data to be released on Thursday:

