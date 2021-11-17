Euro's selloff and break of Monday's 1.1357 low to a fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1309 in New York yesterday due to usd's rally in tandem with U.S. yields after robust US retail sales suggests recent downtrend would pressure price lower after consolidation , however, oversold condition should keep price above 1.1256 today and yield a much-needed minor correction later. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1385 (Tue high) signals temporary low is made and may risk stronger retracement to 1.1434 before prospect of another fall later this week. Data to be released on Wednesday: New Zealand PPI, Japan machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia Westpac leading index, wage price index. U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, trade balance, DCLF house price index, Italy trade balance, EU construction output, HICP. U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, housing starts and Canada CPI.

