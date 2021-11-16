Euro's selloff in New York session below Fri's 1.1434 low (now res) due to broad-based euro's weakness and rally in usd in tandem with U.S. yields to a 16-month trough of 1.1357 suggests recent downtrend would pressure price lower after consolidation, oversold condition is likely to keep price above 1.1291 and yield a much-needed correction later. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1434 signals temporary low is made and yields stronger retracement to 1.1461/63 before prospect of another fall later this week. Data to be released on Tuesday: Japan tertiary industry activities, New Zealand GDT price index. U.K. Claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, France CPI, Italy CPI, EU employment, GDP. Canada housing starts, U.S. import prices, export prices, retail sales , redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.