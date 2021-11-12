EUR/USD - 1.1445
Euro's break of previous 1.1514 support to 1.1477 Wednesday, then yesterday's fall to a fresh 15-month bottom of 1.1444 in holiday-thin New York suggests Mid Term decline from 20210 peak at 1.2349 (January) would extend to 1.1405/10 after consolidation but reckon 1.1383 should hold due to loss of momentum.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1514 signals a temporary bottom is made and retracement to 1.1571/74 is seen.
On the data front, we have a slew of eco. indicators from the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details. We also have ECB's Chief Economist Lane participating at a workshop conference at 13:50GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1400 on renewed US dollar strength
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1400, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the advance in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears flirt with 61.8% FE amid oversold RSI
GBP/USD bears seem tiring around the lowest level since December 2020 as the cable pair seesaws near 1.3360-65 amid Friday’s Asian session, after refreshing the multi-day bottom the previous day. Bearish impulse fades but bulls have limited upside room.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend around $1,850 on firmer USD
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates the biggest weekly gains since May while easing to $1,859, down 0.18% intraday during early Friday. The yellow metal rallied in the last six days and crossed the key $1,832-34 hurdle earlier in the week amid the market’s rush to risk-safety on the Fed rate hike expectations, backed by the 31-year high US inflation data.
Cardano price action whipsaws bulls and bears despite ADA $2.50 target
Cardano price action has been some of the most volatile and indecisive of all high market cap cryptocurrencies. As a result, Wednesday's sell-off terminated what looked like the beginning of a new bullish expansion phase.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.