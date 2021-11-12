EUR/USD - 1.1445

Euro's break of previous 1.1514 support to 1.1477 Wednesday, then yesterday's fall to a fresh 15-month bottom of 1.1444 in holiday-thin New York suggests Mid Term decline from 20210 peak at 1.2349 (January) would extend to 1.1405/10 after consolidation but reckon 1.1383 should hold due to loss of momentum.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1514 signals a temporary bottom is made and retracement to 1.1571/74 is seen.

On the data front, we have a slew of eco. indicators from the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details. We also have ECB's Chief Economist Lane participating at a workshop conference at 13:50GMT.