EUR/USD - 1.1592
Although euro's gain to 1.1608 (New York) yesterday suggests corrective rise from Friday's 15-month bottom at 1.1514 may extend marginal gain after consolidation, loss of upward momentum is likely to limit upside to 1.1625/35 and yield strong retracement of said upmove.
On the downside, a daily close below Tue's 1.1571 low signals correction has possibly ended and heads back to 1.1525/35 later.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI.
Germany CPI, HICP, Italy industrial output.
Canada leading index, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales and Federal budget.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550 amid USD rebound, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is holding steady at around 1.3550 amid a broad US dollar rebound and looming Brexit risks. The greenback benefits from the risk-off mood while Ireland readies contingency plans for the UK trade war with the EU. US inflation data, Brexit updates in focus.
Gold drops towards $1,810 as yields rebound ahead of US inflation
Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,825, flashing the first daily loss in a week heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal steps back from a two-month high.
Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006
Shiba Inu price has entered a consolidation phase shortly after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.
US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.