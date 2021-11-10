Although euro's gain to 1.1608 (New York) yesterday suggests corrective rise from Friday's 15-month bottom at 1.1514 may extend marginal gain after consolidation, loss of upward momentum is likely to limit upside to 1.1625/35 and yield strong retracement of said upmove. On the downside, a daily close below Tue's 1.1571 low signals correction has possibly ended and heads back to 1.1525/35 later. Data to be released on Tuesday: Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI. Germany CPI, HICP, Italy industrial output. Canada leading index, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales and Federal budget.

