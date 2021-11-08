Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 08 Nov 2021 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1566

Euro's rebound from Friday's 15-month trough at 1.1514 to 1.1573 on renewed usd's weakness due to selloff in US yields despite upbeat US jobs report suggests Mid Term erratic decline has made a temporary low there and consolidation with mild upside bias remains, however, reckon 1.1600/10 would hold and yield retreat but below 1.1514 is needed for further weakness toward 1.1500, 1.1475/80.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1620/25 would yield stronger retracement to 1.1664/69 later.

On the data front, the only eco. indicator due out is EU's Sentix investor confidence at 09:30GMT.

We have Eurogroup meeting today n a no. of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European seesion, pls refer to our EI page for details. ECB President Lagarde will participate at Eurogroup meeting at 11:01GMT.