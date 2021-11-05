Despite euro's bounce to 1.1616 Wednesday, subsequent selloff n break of last week's 1.1535 low (Friday) to a 3-week bottom at 1.1529 Thursday on broad-based usd's strength suggests correction from 1.1525 (October) has ended and re-test of said support is seen after consolidation, below yields further weakness to 1.1490. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1598 would signal low is made and bring stronger retracement to 1.1616, 1.1664/69. On the data front, we have data dump from the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details, pay attention to German industrial output n EU's retail sales . We also have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.