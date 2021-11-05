EUR/USD - 1.1551
Despite euro's bounce to 1.1616 Wednesday, subsequent selloff n break of last week's 1.1535 low (Friday) to a 3-week bottom at 1.1529 Thursday on broad-based usd's strength suggests correction from 1.1525 (October) has ended and re-test of said support is seen after consolidation, below yields further weakness to 1.1490.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1598 would signal low is made and bring stronger retracement to 1.1616, 1.1664/69.
On the data front, we have data dump from the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details, pay attention to German industrial output n EU's retail sales. We also have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
Gold fluctuates wildly after US NFP data, stays below $1,800
Gold plunged to a fresh daily low of $1,785 with the initial market reaction to the US October jobs report but managed to erase its losses. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 531,000 in October, compared to analysts' forecast of 425,000, and gold trades in the daily range below $1,800.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.