Despite euro's intra-day brief dip to 1.1563 on Fed's bond tapering announcement Wednesday, subsequent rally to 1.1616 after Fed Powell's dovish comments suggests choppy trading above last Friday's 2-week low at 1.1535 would continue until release of Friday's key U.S. jobs report. As long as 1.1669 holds, consolidation with downside bias remains but below 1.1563 needed for weakness towards 1.1535. Only a daily close above 1.1669 would risk re-test of last week's 1.1692 peak (Thursday). Data to be released on Thursday: Japan services PMI, Australia trade balance, imports, exports. Germany industrial orders, Markit services PMI, Swiss consumer confidence, Italy Markit services PMI, France Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, producer prices, U.K. Markit construction PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchase, BOE MPC vote hike, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote cut. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, Canada trade balance, exports and imports.

