Euro's stronger-than-expected rebound from Friday's 2-week low of 1.1535 to 1.1609 Mon on broad-based usd's retreat signals choppy trading above October's 14-month 1.1525 bottom may continue, as long a previous res at 1.1625 holds, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1580/83 signals recovery over and heads back towards 1.1535. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1625 may risk further gain to 1.1664/69 before prospect of another fall. Data to be released on Tuesday: New Zealand building permits, GDT price index, Australia RBA interest rate decision. Swiss CPI, retail sales , Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, , Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI. Canada building permits and U.S. redbook.

