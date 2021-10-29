EUR/USD - 1.1681
Euro's impressive rally from 1.1583 (Europe) and intra-day break of last week's 1.1669 high to a 1-month peak at 1.1692 in New York on downbeat US GDP report suggests upmove from Oct's 14-month trough at 1.1525 has once again resumed and further gain is expected after consolidation but reckon 1.1755 res at should remain intact due to overbought condition.
On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1669 signals temporary top made, risks retracement to 1.1625, 1.1600.
We have data dump in the euro area countries in European morning, please refer to our EI page for details.
Pay attention to German and EU Q3 GDP, if actual readings come in better than forecast, then another bout of euro buying would be seen.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
