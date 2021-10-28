EUR/USD - 1.1593
Euro's marginal break of Tuesday's 1.1586 low to 1.1585 in Europe Wednesday suggests correction from October's 14-month trough at 1.1525 has possibly ended and as 1.1625 (New York high) has capped subsequent recovery, downside bias remains and below 1.1572 would head back towards 1.1525.
On the upside, only daily close above 1.1625 risks stronger gain to 1.1664/69, break, 1.1703.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Japan retail sales, BoJ interest rate decision, Australia export prices, import price.
Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate.
Germany CPI, U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
