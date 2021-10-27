Euro's resumption of erratic fall from last Tue's near 3-week high at 1.1669 to 1.1586 (New York) suggests correction from October's 14-month bottom at 1.1525 has possibly ended, a daily close below 1.0572 would bring re-test of 1.1525 later this week . Only above Tuesday's 1.1625 high 'prolongs' choppy swings and may risk gain to 1.1664/69. Data to be released on Wednesday: New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, NBNZ business outlook , NBNZ own activity, Australia CPI. U.K. BRC shop price index, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Frnace consumer confidence, producer prices, Italy trade balance non-EU, Swiss investor sentiment. U.S. MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durable ex-transport, durables ex-defense, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, and Canada BOC interest rate decision.

