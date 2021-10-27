EUR/USD - 1.1601
Euro's resumption of erratic fall from last Tue's near 3-week high at 1.1669 to 1.1586 (New York) suggests correction from October's 14-month bottom at 1.1525 has possibly ended, a daily close below 1.0572 would bring re-test of 1.1525 later this week.
Only above Tuesday's 1.1625 high 'prolongs' choppy swings and may risk gain to 1.1664/69.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Australia CPI.
U.K. BRC shop price index, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Frnace consumer confidence, producer prices, Italy trade balance non-EU, Swiss investor sentiment.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durable ex-transport, durables ex-defense, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, and Canada BOC interest rate decision.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1600 amid worsening market mood, as China Evergrande fears and US-China woes re-emerge. Strong inflation readings globally fuel fresh stagflation worries. Focus remains on US Durable Goods data, corporate earnings and ECB decision.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3750, closer to monthly support
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3765, keeping the weekly trading range during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair inches closer to an ascending support line from September 29. Given the sluggish Momentum and the quote’s latest break below the 50-SMA, the sellers are sneaking in for entries.
Gold: Bearish divergence, rising wedge direct XAU/USD towards $1,740
Gold (XAU/USD) extends the previous day’s losses below $1,800 heading into Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal snapped a five-day uptrend on Tuesday while confirming the bearish chart pattern, rising wedge.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.