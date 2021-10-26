Euro's intra-day fall from 1.1664 (Asia) and then subsequent break of 1.1617 sup in New York on Monday due to broad-based rebound in usd suggests the daily choppy sideways swings from last Tuesday's near 3-week peak at 1.1669 had ended, a daily close below 1.1591 signals correction from October's 14-month trough at 1.1525 has ended and re-test of this keep level would be seen later this week. On the upside, only intra-day move back above 1.1650/55 aborts bearishness on euro and may risk re-test of 1.1669. Data to be released on Tuesday: U.S. building permits, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.

