EUR/USD - 1.1603
Euro's intra-day fall from 1.1664 (Asia) and then subsequent break of 1.1617 sup in New York on Monday due to broad-based rebound in usd suggests the daily choppy sideways swings from last Tuesday's near 3-week peak at 1.1669 had ended, a daily close below 1.1591 signals correction from October's 14-month trough at 1.1525 has ended and re-test of this keep level would be seen later this week.
On the upside, only intra-day move back above 1.1650/55 aborts bearishness on euro and may risk re-test of 1.1669.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
U.S. building permits, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains poised to extend losses below 1.1600 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1600, on the defensive amid a broadly stronger US dollar. Markets cheer US-Sino talks and stimulus progress. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence weighs down on the euro. US CB Consumer Confidence data awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750, Brexit talks in London eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, struggling for a clear direction after Monday’s rebound. Market sentiment improves on stimulus hopes, US-Sino talks but the dollar remains firmer. UK’s Frost offers EU December deadline to solve the row over the NI proposal. All eyes on the Brexit talks in London.
Gold defends $1,800 amid higher US Treasury yields
Gold prices surrender the previous session's gains and struggle to defend the $1,800 mark. The US 10-year Treasury yields remain elevated near 1.63% ahead of the upcoming major central bank meetings this week. The precious metal rose almost 1% in the US session.
Ethereum price provides one last buy opportunity before exploding to $5,200
Ethereum price has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a run-up to new all-time highs. However, ETH is consolidating, gathering steam for the next leg that propels it higher. Ethereum price set up multiple lower lows between Sept 3 and Sept 24
Conference Board Consumer Confidence October Preview: Watch what we do... Premium
Confidence expected to slip to 108.3 from 109.3 in September. Michigan Consumer Sentiment eroded slightly in October. Sentiment seems divorced from labor market and Retail Sales. Federal Reserve taper will not hinge on a happy US consumer.