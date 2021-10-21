Euro's rebound from 1.1617 to 1.1658 yesterday suggests re-test of Tuesday's near 3-week high at 1.1669 would be forthcoming soon, break there would extend corrective rise from October's 1.1525 trough to 1.1700/05, however,' loss of upward momentum' should cap price below res at 1.1755 this week . On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1617 signals said retracement is over, then outlook would turn bearish for weakness towards 1.1572 next week. Data to be released on Thursday: U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trend orders, France business climate, Italy industrial sales. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, existing home sales, leading index change, Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index and EU consumer confidence.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.