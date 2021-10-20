Despite resumption of recent erratic rise from Oct's 14-month trough at 1.1525 to a near 3-week high of 1.1669 (Europe) yesterday, subsequent retreat on usd's rebound in tandem with rally in U.S. yields suggests temporary top is possibly made, a daily close below 1.1624 would add credence to this view and heads towards 1.1572. Only above 1.1669 risks marginal gain, however, loss of momentum would cap price below 1.1700/03. Data to be released on Wednesday :

