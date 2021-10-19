Euro's rebound from Monday's 1.1572 low suggests re-test of last Thursday's 1.1624 high would be seen, however, as corrective rise from last Tuesday's 14-month bottom at 1.1525 is losing momentum, reckon 1.1664 (previous sup, now res) would cap upside and yield decline later today. A daily close below 1.1572 signals correction is over and heads back towards 1.1525. Data to be released on Tuesday: Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, EU construction output. U.S. building permits, housing starts, redbook, New Zealand GDT price index.

