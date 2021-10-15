EUR/USD - 1.1592
Euro's retreat from 1.1624 (Europe) to 1.1585 in New York yesterday suggests early corrective rise from Tuesday's fresh 14-month trough at 1.1525 has possibly made a top and consolidation with downside bias is in store, a firm break of 1.1585 would add credence to this view and yield re-test of 1.1525 early next week.
Only a daily close above 1.1624 risks stronger retracement of medium-term downtrend to 1.1640, however, reckon 1.1664 would cap upside and yield decline.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China retail sales, Japan tertiary industry activities.
Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, Italy CPI, trade balance, EU trade balance.
U.S. New York Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan Sentiment and Canada wholesale trade.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market sentiment. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.
Gold confined in a narrow trading range below $1,800
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band, below the $1,800 mark through the Asian session on Friday. Bulls, so far, have struggled to capitalize on this week's strong positive move to near one-month tops and break through the 200/100-day SMA confluence hurdle.
SEC tweet ignites speculation of impending Bitcoin ETF approval
The US SEC has recently tweeted to ask investors to assess the risks and rewards of investing in a fund that is tied to Bitcoin futures contracts. The post sparked speculation in the crypto community that the regulator is ready to approve a Bitcoin ETF.
US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.