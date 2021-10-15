Euro's retreat from 1.1624 (Europe) to 1.1585 in New York yesterday suggests early corrective rise from Tuesday's fresh 14-month trough at 1.1525 has possibly made a top and consolidation with downside bias is in store, a firm break of 1.1585 would add credence to this view and yield re-test of 1.1525 early next week. Only a daily close above 1.1624 risks stronger retracement of medium-term downtrend to 1.1640, however, reckon 1.1664 would cap upside and yield decline. Data to be released on Friday: New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China retail sales , Japan tertiary industry activities. Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, Italy CPI, trade balance, EU trade balance. U.S. New York Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan Sentiment and Canada wholesale trade.

