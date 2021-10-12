EUR/USD - 1.1549
Despite yesterday's marginal gain above Friday's post-NFP 1.1585 high to 1.1587 (Europe), subsequent retreat to 1.1550 near Monday's close suggests correction from last Wednesday's 14-month bottom at 1.1530 has ended and recent downtrend would head towards psychological 1.1500 handle, 'loss of downward momentum' should keep price above 1.1473.
On the upside, only above 1.1587 risks stronger retarcement towards 1.1613 but res at 1.1640 should remain intact.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
New Zealand retail sales, Japan corporate goods price, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence.
U.K. BRC retail sales, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, EU ZEW survey expectations, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, wholesale price index.
Canada leading index, U.S. redbook and JOLTS job openings.
